Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey has expressed his delight at the Gers’ 4-0 win at St Mirren and looked forward to Thursday night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was looking to see his men get a good win under their belt to keep their title hopes alive and also build momentum ahead of the visit of Braga in the Europa League.

Kemar Roofe helped himself to a hat-trick as Rangers ran riot, with Joe Aribo also getting on the scoresheet in what was a comprehensive win for the Gers.

Back to winning ways.. massive night to look forward to Thursday #EuropaLeague @RangersFC pic.twitter.com/TI17UGoiNN — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 10, 2022

Ramsey clocked 45 minutes before being replaced and is pleased with Rangers’ victory.

He is now relishing Thursday night against Braga, where Rangers will try to overturn a one-goal deficit and reach the semi-final of the Europa League.

Ramsey posted a photograph of himself in action and wrote: “Back to winning ways…massive night to look forward to Thursday.”

The win at St Mirren has cut the gap to Celtic to six points at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

While many believe the title is now beyond Rangers, they are still firmly alive in the Europa League and will look to knock Braga out on Thursday evening.