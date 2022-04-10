Stephen Warnock has admitted that the game which concerns him the most out of Liverpool’s remaining Premier League fixtures is their meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon to remain one point behind Pep Guardiola’s men in the race for the Premier League title.

The Reds may have to win all of their seven remaining league games to win the title and one of their fixtures comes at Anfield against Tottenham.

It is a clash Warnock admits he is concerned about, not least because Tottenham’s front three of Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane are in superb form.

“Tottenham is a game that concerns me, really concerns me”, Warnock admitted post match on LFC TV.

“I look at the front three and I think they are equally as good as any front three in the Premier League right now, the way they are playing.

“That’s the danger.”

Antonio Conte has transformed Spurs’ form in recent weeks and the north London club are now in pole position to finish fourth in the Premier League.

Spurs have won five out of their last six league games and thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 at Villa Park on Saturday to reaffirm their improvement.