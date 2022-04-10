Former Liverpool star Stephen Warnock believes that Wolves will not want to give Manchester City a helping hand in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a result which means the Citizens continue to control their own destiny in the title race.

Even if Liverpool win all their remaining seven games, they will still need Manchester City to drop points to win the title.

Warnock is looking for encouragement in Manchester City’s fixture list and believes that Wolves will not want to give the Citizens a helping hand in the title race.

“Manchester City have got tough games as well, they are playing against teams that are fighting”, Warnock said after the Etihad Stadium draw on LFC TV.

“You’d hope away at West Ham that would be a tough game.

“And Wolves away, they are unpredictable.

“Wolves definitely won’t want to finish the season having Man City winning the title at their ground.”

Wolves beat Manchester City 3-2 at Molineux in December 2019 after recovering from going 2-0 down to strike back and claim all three points.

Liverpool will be hoping Wolves can repeat the trick when Manchester City visit before the end of the season.