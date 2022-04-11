Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has picked out the player in the first team squad he feels is adapting quickest to his methods and knowing what is required.

The Yorkshire giants are currently undergoing a change after Marsch came in to replace legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa at the helm.

While Marsch follows a similar philosophy to that employed by the Argentine, there are differences and the American is keen for his new charges to get up to speed as quickly as possible.

The former RB Leipzig coach feels that out of all the players in the first team group, it is striker Sam Greenwood who is taking on board what is needed the quickest and admits he told the youngster that.

“First of all, Sam’s been really good since we’ve been here”, Marsch was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“I said to him two days ago that if I look at the entire player pool, he’s the one that’s adapting the best and understanding what we want the game to be like.”

Marsch brought Greenwood on off the bench on Saturday in Leeds’ 3-0 win at Watford and handed the young attacker 23 minutes of game time.

With Leeds increasingly closing in on securing their Premier League status for another season, Greenwood will be looking to be handed more opportunities by Marsch.