Richard Keys is of the view that Marcelo Bielsa is of the school teacher breed of managers and feels Jesse Marsch is already outperforming him at Leeds United.

Despite his legendary status at Elland Road, Leeds’ supremo Andrea Radrizzani chose to sack Bielsa in February and brought in American boss Marsch as his replacement.

Marsch has given the Whites a performance boost and Leeds have now won three and drawn one of their last four games to all but seal survival in the Premier League.

Keys, who believes that Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United was all puff, feels the German and Bielsa are school teacher-esque managers and Marsch is already outperforming his predecessor at Elland Road.

“He [Rangnick] conned us. I actually believed some of the things he was saying at first – but it was all puff”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“He can’t do the job. On paper – and PowerPoint – he almost certainly looks and sounds great.

“But that’s the trouble with these school teachers. They all do.

“Look at Bielsa – what did he do at Leeds that Marsch isn’t doing better already?”

Marsch is expected to look to further make his mark on the Leeds squad when the transfer window swings open this summer, while it remains to be seen what Bielsa’s next job in management is.