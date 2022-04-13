Tony Dorigo does not believe Leeds United are safe yet, but has expressed his belief that one more positive result in the Premier League will be enough to ensure their top flight survival.

The Whites are going through a gruelling second season back in the Premier League as they are embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

Leeds struggled to get wins on the board for the majority of this season, which ultimately ended in the departure of former boss Marcelo Bielsa, but they have now built a nine-point cushion over the drop zone on the back of a four-game unbeaten streak under new manager Jesse Marsch.

Although their top flight survival is not yet guaranteed, former Leeds star Dorigo is optimistic about their chances of avoiding relegation this season and believes they need just one more positive result to ensure safety.

Leeds have six games remaining this term to earn another season of top flight football and Dorigo stressed that their position in the league table is looking a lot healthier owing to their recent impressive outings, even though they are not safe yet.

“But looking at the table now, it’s a lot healthier and it looks as though we can relax a little going into the next game at Crystal Palace a week on Monday night”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But I still think we need something else, whether that be one more win or a point or three but we have got six games to do it.

“I think the boys will be really pleased with what they have done so far and it’s looking like Burnley’s trip up at Norwich is a huge blow for them.

“We will have to see if they can recover fully from that.

“I wouldn’t say we are safe yet because, mathematically, we are not but I think one more result should do it.”

Having won 3-0 away at Watford at the weekend, Leeds will look to make it back-to-back wins on the road on 25th April when they travel to the capital to take on Crystal Palace in the league.