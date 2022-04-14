Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has backed Elon Musk’s bid to buy social media network Twitter.

Musk recently took a substantial shareholding in the American social media platform and has now launched a bid to take full control.

The businessman and entrepreneur insists that Twitter “needs to be transformed as a private company” and is offering to pay $54.20 per share to take it over.

Leeds supremo Radrizzani is with Musk in spirit and revealed that he hopes the 50-year-old can succeed with his takeover bid.

Reacting to Musk’s statement, Radrizzani wrote on Twitter: “Totally spot on.

“Hope you can make it Elon Musk.”

The total cost of the takeover would come in at a whopping $41 billion if Musk can pull it off.

Twitter’s board of directors are now due to meet soon to look at Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private, which the entrepreneur believes is an offer “shareholders will love”.

Musk, who is worth $282 billion, is currently Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake in the American firm.