Fixture: Rangers vs Sporting Braga

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Portuguese outfit Braga in the Europa League at Ibrox this evening.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his men beaten in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Portugal, suffering a 1-0 defeat which leaves Rangers with work to do tonight.

Van Bronckhorst will want Rangers to be clinical when chances come their way and they scored four against St Mirren at the weekend.

Braga meanwhile, who are fourth in the Portuguese top flight, won 1-0 at Vizela on Sunday.

Allan McGregor slots into goal for Rangers this evening, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic play as full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Calvin Bassey.

In midfield, Rangers go with John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo, while Aaron Ramsey and Ryan Kent support Kemar Roofe.

If Van Bronckhorst needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Scott Arfield and Leon Balogun.

Rangers Team vs Sporting Braga

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Aribo, Ramsey, Kent, Roofe

Substitutes: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Diallo, Davis, Kamara, Sands, Wright, Balogun, Sakala, Arfield, King, Lowry