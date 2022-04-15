Eddie Howe has claimed that he still sees a long-term future for Sean Longstaff at Newcastle United and is hopeful of him signing a new contract with the club.

Longstaff has been a bit-part player at Newcastle this season and has only made eleven league appearances from the starting eleven.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle in the summer as he will be out of contract with the club in a few months’ time.

Newcastle have been in talks with his representatives over a new deal with a view to agreeing on fresh terms before the end of the season.

Howe stressed that Longstaff is a player he still admires and the Newcastle boss is happy with his performances whenever he has been on the pitch.

He is hopeful that Newcastle and the player will be able to work out terms on a new contract soon.

The Newcastle manager said in a press conference when asked about Longstaff: “He’s someone I have a lot of respect for, a lot of time for.

“When he has played, he’s done very well.

“I see a long term future for him, we just hope we can get a contract sorted.”

Longstaff was wanted at Everton in January when Rafael Benitez was their manager and has admirers in the Premier League.