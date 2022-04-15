John Giles has expressed his displeasure at seeing Jesse Marsch’s comments insisting that the Leeds United players were over-trained, as he sees it as a dig from the American at former boss Marcelo Bielsa, and has warned him that he himself could be sacked one day.

The Leeds hierarchy decided to rope in Marsch to take the reins at Elland Road in late February, following parting ways with former boss Bielsa as the club plummeted down the standings into a relegation battle.

Marsch has been able to turn the fortunes around at Leeds in a short time but he insisted earlier this week that the terrible injury record at the club this season is down to the players being over-trained, which many felt is a slight dig at former boss Bielsa, who is known for his rigorous training methodology.

Leeds legend Giles feels Marsch’s comments about his players being over-trained are aimed at Bielsa and stressed it is wrong and unprofessional for any new manager to make critical remarks about the person he replaced at a club.

Giles added that Marsch should get on with his job at Leeds in the way he wants to go about his business and warned him that a day might come when he will be sacked himself.

“What he is saying is that Bielsa was all wrong in what he did, but I have noticed what is in the players and I am putting it right. Good luck to him”, Giles said on Off The Ball while discussing Marsh’s comments suggesting Leeds’ players were over-trained.

“But you cannot run Bielsa down for what he has done and criticise him in the way he has.

“And first of all, I think any manager taking over from another professional manager, should not make any derogatory remarks about the manager.

“If he is sacked, he is sacked.

“You get on with the job in the way that you do.

“And I think what he is doing here is being very, very unfair on Bielsa to say what he is doing himself.

“He has got a long job on his hands and there might come a day when he will be sacked himself.

“And I hope no other manager makes the comments that he is making about Bielsa, because Bielsa cannot react to that now, he is away and gone.

“And I think it is very unprofessional and wrong for any new manager coming in to criticise Bielsa in the way he has done and I think he is doing that to give himself another little pat on the back.”

Leeds fans will be hoping Marsch will succeed in keeping his side in the top flight this season and goes on to enjoy a successful spell at the club, just like Bielsa.