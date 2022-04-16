Kenny Miller has insisted that Rangers will be under pressure to get the better of Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final as their domestic performances have just not been good enough.

Rangers are basking in the glory of reaching the Europa League semi-finals, but they have a big game on Sunday when they take on Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Gers have not won a domestic cup since 2011 and their league title last season has been their only major honour in over a decade.

With Celtic unlikely to give them a way back into the title race this season, the Scottish Cup is the only domestic trophy Rangers are likely to win at the moment.

And Miller conceded that Rangers are the side who will be under more pressure as a defeat could leave them empty-handed again this season.

He stressed that no one can deny Rangers’ achievement of reaching a European semi-final, but conceded that their domestic performances have not matched their stature.

The former Rangers forward said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “This is such a big game because it could potentially leave Rangers empty-handed again.

“And this could give Celtic another opportunity for a treble.

“There is still the cup hoodoo that stretches back to 2011 and just one major trophy in the last 11 to 12 years.

“There is huge pressure on it [for Rangers].

“The achievement of getting to a European semi-final is huge and nobody is ever going to deny that.

“But domestically when you lose a six-point lead in such a short space of time, it has not been good enough in terms of domestic performance.”

Rangers will hope to end Celtic’s chances of winning another domestic treble at Hampden Park this weekend and book a meeting with Hearts in the final.