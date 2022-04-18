Liverpool legend John Aldridge has expressed his disappointment that Fred and Scott McTominay will not be able to play for Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Reds and the Red Devils are due to lock horns at Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday, with both sides keen for three points, as the hosts look to continue their title push and the visitors aim for fourth place.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is set to be without two midfielders in the shape of Fred and McTominay, and against Norwich City on Saturday he played Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the centre of the park.

Aldridge, when told of McTominay and Fred’s absence, gave a hint of how he rates the pair by saying jokingly he is disappointed neither will be playing.

He also feels Manchester United will play their best team despite a looming meeting with Arsenal.

“The fans will demand [they play their best team] because of the hatred, and we know that”, Aldridge said after Liverpool’s win at Wembley on LFC TV.

“Fred and McTominay not able to play, I’m a bit disappointed to be quite honest.”

Liverpool won 5-0 at Old Trafford in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season and have scored nine goals in their last two encounters against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not lost a league game at Anfield this term.