Former Leeds United fitness coach Benoit Delaval has conceded that he could not watch the Whites’ first three games after he left the club in February.

Delaval left Leeds when Marcelo Bielsa was sacked at the end of February following a dreadful form that threatened to get the Whites relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Frenchman played a massive role under the former Leeds boss in turning them into one of the fittest sides in England and getting them back to the Premier League.

Delaval conceded that he was too emotional after he left Leeds and could not bear to watch them, at least in the first three games following his departure.

He stressed that it was the first time in his career that he had been fired and he tried to focus on other things in life rather than watch Leeds on the television immediately after his dismissal.

“I couldn’t watch the first three games after we had been sacked”, Delaval told The Athletic.

“It’s difficult to explain how it felt.

“The first three games were against Leicester, Aston Villa and Norwich, and the only way I can describe it is that I was not ready to watch.

“It was the first time I had ever been fired — I was still so emotionally involved.

“It was strange and frustrating to be out of the club.

“I knew the games were on, but it was too difficult for me to watch.

“So my family watched the games downstairs while I stayed upstairs and did some work on my PhD.”

Leeds are currently 16th in the league table and have an eight-point lead over teams in the relegation zone as they move steadily towards securing survival.