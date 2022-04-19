Mark Lawrenson has stressed that Ibrahima Konate still not mastered how to play in a high line, which is preventing him from becoming a firm starter under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are Klopp’s first choice centre-back pairing this season, while Konate has been Klopp’s go-to alternative option to play there.

The centre-back scored in each of his last three games for Liverpool across all competitions and it has been a topic of conversation among the Reds fans whether he deserves a regular starting spot.

Reds legend Lawrenson feels Konate is yet to warrant a regular starting role under Klopp as he still needs to master the art of playing in a high defensive line.

However, Lawrenson admitted that the Frenchman is edging closer to nailing down a spot in the Liverpool first eleven, although at present he does not get in the team ahead of Matip to partner Van Dijk.

Asked if he thinks Konate is getting to the point where Klopp has to pick him, Lawrenson told Off The Ball: “No, not yet because you only have to see against Benfica the other night where he does not quite get, at the moment, the high line.

“That is how Liverpool play, but you can only play with a high line if there is pressure on the passer from midfield, if there is not, you just have to drop off a little bit.

“I do not think he has quite got that yet.

“Look he is almost there but does he get in before Matip?

“No.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping the 22-year-old will continue to go from strength to strength in the remaining games of the season, as he push on with his development under the German’s tutelage.