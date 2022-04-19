Jonjo Shelvey has insisted that he is prepared to work hard and prove to Newcastle United that he deserves to be part of their bright future by earning a new contract.

The 30-year-old midfielder has remained a key part of the Newcastle squad this season and is likely to play a major role in helping them stay in the Premier League.

But he will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and with Newcastle expected to spend money in the next window, there are question marks over his long-term future at the club.

Shelvey stressed that he is prepared to prove his worth and maybe earn a new contract from Newcastle.

The midfielder insisted that if he feels that he is not good enough to stay at Newcastle he would say it loud, but he is keen to be part of the club’s bright future by proving his worth.

Shelvey told Sky Sports News: “I want to show the club that I warrant a couple more years.

“I’d happily hold my hands up and say I don’t deserve to be here if I felt I can’t play at this top-level anymore.

“But I want to stay as long as I can and be part of it all.”

The midfielder stressed he is happy and settled in Newcastle and feels the takeover needed to happen.

He added: “I love life here, Newcastle is a great place to live. I usually only do three years then move on, but I’m settled.

“Let’s not sugar coat it, we needed taken over.

“Everyone at the club is pulling in the one direction – the camaraderie around the place is something I’ve not seen before.”

Shelvey has featured 22 times in the Premier League this season and has scored twice in the league, establishing himself quickly under Eddie Howe.