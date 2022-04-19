Former Leeds United star David Prutton has given credit to young forward Sam Greenwood, who has hit the ground running since the arrival of Jesse Marsch.

Greenwood has been in the team in two of Leeds’ last three matches under Marsch, setting up one goal on each occasion.

Prutton insists that given the prospect of Marsch staying at Elland Road for a longer period of time, Greenwood managing to impress the manager bodes well for his future.

“The new manager is going to be here for a decent amount of time”, Prutton was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“So well done to him and kudos to him for hitting the ground running and impressing the new manager.

“That’s what always happens with any management change.”

Acknowledging Marcelo Bielsa’s ability to recognise young talents, Prutton insisted that with Marsch coming in, a new set of eyes are currently scanning each player.

Therefore, Greenwood needs to be given a pat on the back for staking his claim in the first-team, Prutton feels.

“You obviously can’t underestimate what Marcelo has done and also with blooding the younger players.

“But if Jesse has come in and seen somebody with a new set of eyes and suddenly he has got more of a chance then it’s up to him to take it.

“And I think it is a big pat on the back for a player to come in and assert themselves in a side where positions are up for grabs.”

A regular for Leeds’ Under-23 team, Greenwood has been involved in one EFL Cup and one FA Cup game for the senior side as well.

His contract with the Whites runs until the summer of 2023.