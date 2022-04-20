Fixture: Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace outfit to St James’ Park in the Premier League tonight.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is zeroing in on a top ten finish for Newcastle and his side have just recorded back to back wins, beating Wolves and Leicester City.

They face a Palace side sitting a place above the Magpies, in 13th, on the same number of points but with a better goal difference; victory tonight would see Newcastle leapfrog the Eagles.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, at Selhurst Park, ended 1-1.

Martin Dubravka starts between the sticks for Newcastle tonight, while Emil Krafth and Matt Targett are full-backs. Fabian Schar and Dan Burn form the centre-back partnership.

In midfield, Howe picks Bruno Guimarares, Jonjoe Shelvey and Joelinton, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron supporting Chris Wood.

The Newcastle boss has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs Crystal Palace

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey (c), Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Murphy, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff, Manquillo