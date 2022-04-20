The Leeds first team are engaged in a relegation battle, but Marsch has now overseen a revival that has seen them pick up ten points in their last four games.
Taylor’s side too are in a relegation battle in the Premier League 2 and after some inconsistent results they are ahead of 13th placed Chelsea by four points, though with a game more played.
The Under-23s side boss revealed that Marsch has been helpful to his operation and his entire staff have taken a keen interest.
Taylor stressed that he would have understood if Marsch had not bothered with the development team as he is under the pressure of a relegation battle but he has nonetheless been of help.
“Very positive”, Taylor said in a press conference about Marsch’s impact.
“He’s really open.
“Not just him, but his staff.
“[Marsch has] shown real interest in the 23s and academy.
“I would have forgiven him for thinking that’s the least of their priorities at the moment.
“[That is to] keep us in the Premier League , but they’ve shown a real interest and a desire to help us as coaches.”
Marsch praised Crysencio Summerville after his hat-trick for the Under-23s against Crystal Palace early this month and revealed that he had a conversation with the youngster beforehand.