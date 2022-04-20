Leeds United Under-23s head coach Andrew Taylor has praised boss Jesse Marsch for taking in an interest in the youth team’s matters even though he has had more important things to look to.

The Leeds first team are engaged in a relegation battle, but Marsch has now overseen a revival that has seen them pick up ten points in their last four games.

Taylor’s side too are in a relegation battle in the Premier League 2 and after some inconsistent results they are ahead of 13th placed Chelsea by four points, though with a game more played.

The Under-23s side boss revealed that Marsch has been helpful to his operation and his entire staff have taken a keen interest.

Taylor stressed that he would have understood if Marsch had not bothered with the development team as he is under the pressure of a relegation battle but he has nonetheless been of help.

“Very positive”, Taylor said in a press conference about Marsch’s impact.

“He’s really open.

“Not just him, but his staff.

“[Marsch has] shown real interest in the 23s and academy.

“I would have forgiven him for thinking that’s the least of their priorities at the moment.

“[That is to] keep us in the Premier League , but they’ve shown a real interest and a desire to help us as coaches.”

Marsch praised Crysencio Summerville after his hat-trick for the Under-23s against Crystal Palace early this month and revealed that he had a conversation with the youngster beforehand.