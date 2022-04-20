Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth has claimed that the team are enjoying being more proactive and attacking under Eddie Howe and is certain that the club are going to reach the top soon.

Howe made a difficult start to life at Newcastle after replacing Steve Bruce following the arrival of the new wealthy owners at St. James’ Park.

However, he was given money to spend in January and he has managed to turn their season around and Newcastle are now more or less guaranteed to play in the Premier League next season.

Krafth stressed that a lot has changed at Newcastle from the time he joined the club and he is particularly enjoying playing under Howe.

He claimed that while Newcastle were more defensive under their previous managers, Howe has made them more attacking and proactive and it suits the current squad of players.

The defender is confident that Newcastle are on the way to becoming one of the biggest clubs going forward.

Kraft told BBC Radio Newcastle: “It’s a huge change, I would say.

“A lot of positive things going on, especially like with the new owners – they have come in, they want to build something.

“And also the manager has been very positive for us.

“If you compare us like when I was here, in the beginning, we were more defensive and stick to our shape.

“Here, with the new manager, we want to press high and he wants to win the ball higher, and I think that suits us more – and that means if we win the ball higher we are closer to the goal, as well.

“The gaffer is really good to bring out the best of the players.”

“And I think this club in a few years is going to reach the top – no doubt about that – and I am just very happy to be part of it.”

Newcastle will look to further consolidate their mid-table position when they take on Crystal Palace at home tonight.