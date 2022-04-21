John Anderson is of the view that Lucas Digne is not a better left-back than Newcastle United loanee Matt Targett, the player the Frenchman displaced at Aston Villa.

Targett, who was a fixture in the first part of the season in the Lions squad, became available for a loan move in January, following the arrival of left-back Digne at Villa Park from Everton.

Newcastle swooped to snap up Targett on a temporary basis in the winter window and he has managed to impress at his new club, while Digne’s Aston Villa are currently going through a tough run of results.

Magpies legend Anderson has hailed Targett for his brilliant performance in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, and feels he was the best player on the pitch in the St James’ Park clash.

“Brilliant tonight he [Targett] was, yes, he was brilliant”, Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle post the Crystal Palace game.

“I thought he was the Man of The Match for me.”

Anderson feels that Digne is not a better left-back than Targett and stressed he would not be swapping the Englishman for the ex-Everton star based on their recent performances.

“I asked the question last night, is Digne any better than Targett?

“I would not think so.

“No, you would not [swap them right now], you would not.”

Newcastle have an option to make Targett’s move permanent in the summer for a fee in the £15m region and the player is happy at St James’ Park.