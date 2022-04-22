Leeds United star Jack Harrison has outlined his objectives to reach the ten-goal mark this season while also performing at a level to be selected for the England squad for the World Cup.

Harrison has seven league goals this season, and two more in the EFL Cup, while his best tally was achieved last term when he hit eight strikes.

The winger has not made an appearance for England on the international stage, though he does have two appearances for the Under-21s.

Harrison has revealed his dual aspirations; of hitting ten goals in the league this season and being in the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Whites winger is aware that the second goal is especially a hard task, but he hopes to reach towards his goal by grinding away and putting in good performances.

Speaking to Transfermarkt, Harrison said: “I hope to reach ten Premier League goals.

“My goal is to be on the plane to Qatar, but of course, England has so many talented players in my position.

“I’ll just keep my head down and continue to work for Leeds and hope for the best.”

Harrison has four games to hit three more goals to reach his outlined objective, while the winger must be hoping the situation is different when it comes to the time of the World Cup squad announcement.