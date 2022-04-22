Former Newcastle United star John Barnes does not believe Ivan Toney would be as prolific as he is now if he joined the Magpies and believes Chris Wood can still do a job for Eddie Howe’s men.

Having seen first-choice hitman Callum Wilson suffer an injury, Newcastle swooped to snap up Wood from Burnley in January, triggering a release clause in his contract.

The Magpies failed to bring in any additional striker other than Wood in the winter window and although he has only scored twice for them so far this season, he has been a regular fixture under Howe as the Tyneside giants clawed their way away from the drop zone.

Ex-Newcastle star Barnes has hailed Wood for the way he has led the line and feels that despite the lack of goals, the forward has given them exactly what they need with his ability to involve others in the play, get into the box and hold up the ball when needed.

The Magpies are currently being linked with a number of strikers ahead of the summer transfer window including Brentford’s Ivan Toney, but Barnes stressed that he would not be as prolific for the club as he currently is for Brentford.

“Chris Wood has done well for them – he may not of scored the goals since his move, but he’s been part of a team that’s surged up the league”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“Wood will never score many goals, but he contributes by bringing others into play, getting into the box and he holds play up. That’s exactly what Newcastle need.

“Ivan Toney wouldn’t score 30 a season at Newcastle because of the way they play, it’s very different to Brentford.

“Since Wood has been there, the team have got better and in the short term he’s not a problem – even for next year.”

Andrea Belotti, Victor Osimhen and Aleksandar Mitrovic are also among the strikers currently linked with interest from Newcastle.