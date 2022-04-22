Leeds United star Jack Harrison has revealed that he is hoping to re-establish contact with former Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa soon.

Harrison first came to Leeds on loan in the summer of 2018 when Bielsa was in charge of the Whites and signed on permanently for them last summer, but the Argentinean was let go in February run of games that left the Yorkshire club in relegation trouble.

The Whites winger has played the most games of his career under Bielsa, in all making 154 appearances for him while registering 24 goals and 22 assists.

Harrison admitted that Bielsa’s departure was hard for him to take but he hopes to reconnect with the venerated manager soon.

The winger further established that he could not be in shock for long as he had to prove himself to incoming manager Jesse Marsch.

“It was hard”, Harrison told Transfermarkt when asked about Bielsa being replaced by Marsch.

“I had worked under Marcelo for over three years; he gave me the shirt over 150 times.

“I hope to reconnect with him soon, but we had to hit the ground running straight away under Jesse.

“It was important for me to show the new manager I was just as willing to go to battle for him, too.”

The veteran manager remains a popular figure in Leeds, evidenced by the fact that some Whites supporters took out a full space ad in a local Argentinean newspaper expressing a message of thanks.