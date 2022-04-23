Newcastle United star Joelinton has revealed that he is unlikely to forget the day following scoring in his side’s 3-0 win over Norwich City.

Joelinton was a symbol of what went wrong with Newcastle’s recruitment in his first two years at the club but he has been rejuvenated by Eddie Howe this term.

The Brazilian has been repurposed as a midfielder by the Newcastle boss this season and he scored twice at Carrow Road on Saturday as the Magpies moved up to ninth in the league table.

Joelinton admitted that he is unlikely to forget the day and knows that it was important that his goals resulted in a win for his side.

The Brazilian is loving the adulation he is getting from the Newcastle fans after his first two tough years where he was given a hard time by the Magpies faithful as he struggled to justify his billing

Joelinton told Sky Sports: “I am very, very happy. I will remember this day forever.

“The most important thing is the win and with two goals I am very happy to help the team.

“It is nice to have the support with you after a tough time here.

“Today they have my shirt and they sing my name. It is a great feeling.

“I hope it continues and make them happy.”

The Brazilian has scored just four times this season but he is no longer playing as a striker in the Newcastle team.