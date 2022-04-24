Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to play host to Merseyside rivals Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds have already won the EFL Cup this season and are into the final of the FA Cup, in the semi-final of the Champions League and chasing the Premier League title.

They will now look to continue their title charge by beating rivals Everton at Anfield this afternoon and they start as favourites to claim all three points.

Everton won 2-0 at Anfield last season, but the earlier meeting between the two sides this term finished 4-1 to Liverpool.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool this afternoon, while in defence Klopp selects Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the centre.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Fabinho, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara, while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane lead the attack.

If Klopp wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench he can call for, including Luis Diaz and Divock Origi.

Liverpool Team vs Everton

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Mane, Jota, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Diaz, Origi