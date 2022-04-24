Richard Keys has had a chuckle at Newcastle United posing for a celebratory photo following their wins over Leicester City and Crystal Palace and asked whether they will do the same after beating Norwich City.

Eddie Howe has overseen a revival at Newcastle, helped by splashing the cash in the January transfer window, and the Magpies are now up to ninth in the Premier League table.

They have now won their last four games on the bounce and eased to a 3-0 victory at Norwich on Saturday to further boost the feel-good factor at St James’ Park.

Newcastle welcomed their 2-1 win over Leicester earlier this month with a celebratory photograph from the dressing room, something they then followed up after beating Crystal Palace, and Keys asked whether another one will be coming after the win at Norwich, insisting it surely must be.

“Newcastle are in the top half, ninth after a 3-0 win at Norwich”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“We await the dressing room pictures”, he added, with pundit Andy Gray laughing in response.

Gray then asked Keys whether he thinks there will be a photograph, to which Keys replied: “There’s got to be, celebrating top half, come on.”

Keys was proven right, with a photograph forthcoming.

Newcastle are next in action against title chasers Liverpool at St James’ Park, before they then head to the Etihad to face Manchester City.