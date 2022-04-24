Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has indicated that if Everton are relegated this season then it will be because they deserve to go down.

Everton slipped deeper into trouble on Sunday after a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, in which Robertson scored, combined with a Burnley win over Wolves pushed them into the relegation zone in the Premier League.

The Toffees are now at serious risk of being relegated down to the Championship and some Liverpool fans are starting to think about the prospect of no Merseyside derby next season.

Robertson admits that the fans would miss not having the derby, but insists that at the end of a 38-game season, teams in the bottom three are there for a reason.

“The derby is a big game. For fans especially they always look to see when the derbies are”, Robertson, asked if he would miss the derby, told the BBC.

“The fans would miss it most. I’m a big believer that in a 38-game season you get what you deserve. Let’s see.

“They’re in a dogfight. Burnley won today. They’re fighting.

“Everton need to win games to stay up.

“If they do we’ll look forward to more derbies and if they don’t they’ll have to deal with it more than us and I’m sure they’ll bounce back”, he added.

Everton are next in action against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side, before they then take on Leicester City, Watford, Brentford, Crystal Palace and end the campaign at Arsenal.