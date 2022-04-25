Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has revealed that Eddie Howe and his staff do extra work with him every day, trying to help him improve as a player.

The 24-year-old midfielder has featured in 21 league games for the Magpies already this season, making two-goal contributions.

Longstaff insists that his growth has been augmented while working with Howe and his staff, who have been doing extra things with him every day.

The midfielder feels that his learning and development has been massively sped up under the former Bournemouth boss, who is putting serious efforts into improving him.

“I still feel like I’m young enough, and maybe in the last couple of years, that learning and development bit was missing a little bit, which is obviously a little bit disappointing for me”, Longstaff told BBC Radio Newcastle.

“But, from the first day the manager came in, he’s tried to help me – him and his staff, a little extra stuff every day.”

Longstaff’s contract with Newcastle expires in the summer, though the midfielder is not keen on focusing on his own future right now and is fully focused on the job he and his team-mates have to do before the end of the season.

“For me, I think with the position we were in, it would just be a bit selfish of me to think about myself and what’s going to happen with me in the future or what’s not going to happen.

“Obviously, for me, I’m just focusing on trying to be the best footballer I can be every day, and hopefully, that will be here. If it’s not, then it’s not.

“But I’m just focusing on being the best Sean Longstaff I can be and see where that takes me.”

Newcastle are expected to invest in their squad in the forthcoming summer transfer window and it remains to be seen if Longstaff will be at St James’ Park next term.