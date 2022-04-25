Virgil van Dijk has hailed Liverpool new boy Luis Diaz as an extraordinary player for the way he has quickly adapted to the demands of playing for the Reds in both domestic and European competitions.

Diaz was Liverpool’s only new signing in the winter transfer window, arriving at Anfield from Portuguese giants FC Porto in a big money move.

The Colombian has already scored four goals and registered three assists for Liverpool across all competitions, adding more strength to a Reds attacking line that already boasts the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool superstar Van Dijk has hailed Diaz as an extraordinary player as he has been able to settle in at his new home quickly, even though usually it is hard for a new signing to adapt.

Van Dijk stressed that Diaz is capable of wreaking havoc in the final third, as he able to produce dangerous moments with his bursts of pace and creativity on the ball.

Asked whether he thinks Diaz’s arrival has given Liverpool a massive boost, Van Dijk told Spanish news agency EFE: “He is a footballer who poses a lot of danger.

“He is capable of producing very dangerous moments with his bursts and his creativity.

“The other day he gave an assist and he scored and he’s only been here two months.

“Normally the adaptation period is hard as he has only recently arrived, but he is an extraordinary boy and a great person.

“He has been able to put his great quality at the disposal of the team very quickly.”

Liverpool are gearing up to host Spanish outfit Villarreal at Anfield midweek in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.