Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has insisted that no one at Elland Road wants to have a relegation on their CV.

Jesse Marsch’s side enjoy a four-point lead over the bottom three and many feel they are within touching distance of securing safety, with possibly just one more win being enough.

It could come tonight as they face a crunch meeting with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a bid to continue their positive form under Marsch.

Klich insists that no one at Elland Road wants to have a relegation on their CV and is pleased with the direction the club are heading in under Marsch, who came in when Marcelo Bielsa was sacked.

“No one wants relegation on their CV”, Klich told Sky Sports.

The midfielder added that “everything’s going in a good direction” under Marsch.

“He’s a very positive person, very open, you can talk with him about anything.”

Leeds are looking to secure their Premier League status as soon as possible and then begin to plan for next season, where they will hope to be well clear of any relegation danger with Marsch at the helm.