Former Scotland international Alan Rough has insisted that he is not betting against Rangers beating RB Leipzig in the Europa League semi-finals.

Rangers are set to travel to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

The Glasgow giants have not made it so far into a European competition since reaching the final of the UEFA Cup in 2008 and are the underdogs going into the two-legged tie.

Rough stressed that no one saw Rangers’ European run coming, while fans were obsessed about getting into the Champions League group stage by winning the league from the start of the season.

He pointed out that Rangers potentially have one more way into Europe’s premier competition even if they fail to gun down Celtic in the title race.

The former goalkeeper insisted that given how they have played it would be foolish to count the Scottish side out despite Leipzig being the favourites.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “We have all been focusing on the league.

“Right from the beginning of the season we are talking about £40m, if you win the league you get right into the Champions League group.

“But Rangers have put themselves in a position, I know Celtic are six points ahead, where they have two scenarios now.

“If they deal with it properly, they might get a chance to be in the Champions League twice.

“I don’t see it with the league, but certainly with what they have done in Europe is absolutely tremendous and I wouldn’t put it against them.

“I know Leipzig are the favourites now, but I wouldn’t put anything by them.”

Rangers will hope to keep the tie alive in the away leg before welcoming Leipzig at Ibrox next week.