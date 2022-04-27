Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma has admitted that he is relishing the opportunity to try to prove himself against a defender of the calibre of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

The Spanish side beat teams such as Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will take on Liverpool.

The first leg is set to take place at Anfield tonight and Villarreal will look to Danjuma to carry on his Champions League heroics on Merseyside.

The Dutchman has scored six times in this season’s Champions League and he is looking forward to getting the chance to play on a big stage such as the semi-final.

Danjuma is looking forward to taking on his Netherlands captain Van Dijk and he wants to prove his quality against the best centre-back in the world on the biggest of stages.

The attacker told ESPN Netherlands: “You always want to compete at the highest level and improve there.

“Playing against Virgil is, of course, more special, because he is of course my captain in the Dutch national team.

“And you will not find a better defender than Virgil.

“For me, this is a great opportunity to show myself again against the best players in the world.

“I want to prove myself.”

Danjuma scored against both Juventus and Bayern Munich and will look to carry on his form against Liverpool.