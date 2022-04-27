Gordon Dalziel is of the view that Rangers winger Ryan Kent has had a poor season in the Scottish Premiership, although he has shown flashes of brilliance in Europe at times.

Kent was one of Rangers’ standout players last term in the league when they steamrolled their way to the title, but he has struggled to replicate that form in the current campaign.

The winger did miss a chunk of the current season owing to injury, but has only scored twice in 24 top flight starts, although he has been more prolific in setting up goals.

However, ex-Gers star Dalziel feels Kent has had a poor campaign by his standards although he had his moments on the pitch at times.

Dalziel acknowledged that Kent certainly showed his quality in some European outings but stressed he is not deserving of a spot in the league’s Team Of The Year.

“I think Kent has not had a good season at all”, Dalziel said on Clyde1’s Superscoreboard, while discussing whether Kent deserves to be in the team of the season.

“Look, he’s had his moments.

“Yes, [certainly in Europe he had his moments.]

“But I do not think Kent deserves to be in the team of the year.”

Rangers are gearing up to take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday and fans will be hoping Kent can once again shine in the continental competition.