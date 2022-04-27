Villarreal defender Raul Albiol believes taking on Liverpool in the Champions League will be tougher than their meetings with Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The Spanish side came through the challenges of the Italian and German giants when they were considered the underdogs in their ties, especially against Bayern Munich, as while Juventus find themselves in a top four race, the Bavarians have comfortably won their league title.

In the semi-finals though the La Liga club come up against a Reds side that are gunning for the quadruple and have lost only one match this year, dropping just two points in the league since January.

Albiol thinks with each stage his side’s task gets more difficult and Liverpool are their toughest test yet, though he stresses it is important the Spanish team have the belief that they can reach the final.

The La Liga star is aware of the hostile environment awaiting his team at Anfield, but insists that his team are ready having already fared well earlier in the competition on the road.

Albiol said to Spanish daily Marca: “Each phase is more difficult.

“Juventus, Bayern and Liverpool, who are going to be even more difficult.

“We go with the same responsibility, to try to play two great games and with the confidence that we can reach the final.

“We start with 90 minutes away from home and we know how difficult it is to play at Anfield.

“The team is prepared because we have already played at two difficult grounds.

“We know that there are better players in front of us, but we also have our weapons.”

Villarreal have proved their credentials in the competition by knocking out Bayern Munich, when they were given scarce chance to do so, and Liverpool will be looking to ensure they are not the victims of an upset too when they take on the La Liga side tonight.