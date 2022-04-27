Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford is of the belief that Manchester City know when they travel to Elland Road this weekend, they will face a Whites side that will look to unsettle them.

With the game at the weekend, the Whites start a run of three matches that sees them take on sides that are currently in the top four.

Manager Jesse Marsch’s side have not lost in five games, but adverse results in their upcoming run could see them inch closer to relegation, especially with Burnley taking on the likes of Watford and Aston Villa in that time and Everton having a game in hand.

Beckford thinks that the Citizens are either in the top two or top three of the best teams in the world but believes they will be aware of the threat the Whites posses.

The former Leeds star believes manager Pep Guardiola’s team will go into the game expecting Leeds to be up in their faces.

Speaking to Premier League TV, Beckford said: “Manchester City are arguably one of the two or three best teams in the world at the moment but they still have to go there and play and win.

“They know they’re going to come up against a Leeds United team that’s going to get right in their faces.”

For Manchester City, any points dropped could be fatal as Liverpool show no sign of stopping their run and thus they will be coming into the game with nothing but victory on their minds.