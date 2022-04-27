Gordon Dalziel has insisted that none among the four semi-finalists are favourites to win the Europa League this season and stressed Rangers will believe they can go all the way in the competition.

The Gers are currently gearing up to jet to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Getting past the Bundesliga outfit across two legs will guarantee Rangers a shot at history in the final at Seville’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in May, where they could either face West Ham United or Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former Gers star Dalziel has insisted that none of the remaining four teams in the Europa League can be given the favourites tag to win the competition this season as every one of them will fancy their chances.

However, Dalziel stressed that the Scottish giants will be believing they can clinch the European trophy this season having sprung some upsets on their way to the semi-finals.

Asked whether he thinks the Rangers fans should be believing they can win the Europa League this season, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Yes, and I think the players will be believing as well.

“I look at the four teams that are left and everyone will fancy their chances.

“I do not think there is an outstanding favourite amongst these four teams.

“On their day, and Rangers have proved that going to Germany and scoring the goals that they scored, beating [Borussia] Dortmund and the teams that they have beaten on their way to the semi-finals, so they have bags of confidence.

“And if you are a Rangers player, of course you are believing you can go all the way in this tournament.”

Having knocked out Dortmund from the Europa League earlier this season, Gers fans will be hoping their team can put on a show against German opponents again and book a spot in the final.