Fixture: RB Leipzig vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Europa League semi-final first leg against RB Leipzig in Germany.

The Glasgow giants have impressed in the Europa League on their way to the semi-final, but start as big underdogs against Leipzig as they aim to reach the final.

Van Bronckhorst has to take on the challenge in Germany without hitmen Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos, something which makes Rangers’ task in the first leg even tougher.

Leipzig, who sit in fourth place in the Bundesliga, suffered defeat at the weekend when they were beaten 2-1 by Union Berlin.

For this evening’s game, Van Bronckhorst picks Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Calvin Bassey.

In midfield, Rangers deploy John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara, while Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent and Scott Wright are further forward.

Van Bronckhorst has options on the bench if changes are needed tonight, including Amad Diallo and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs RB Leipzig

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Kamara, Aribo, Kent, Wright

Substitutes: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Diallo, Davis, Sands, Balogun, Sakala, Arfield, King, Lowry, McKinnon, Devine