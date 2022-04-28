Leeds United manager Jesse March has revealed that after analysing Manchester City, he is wary of the threat the Citizens possess from wide areas.

The Citizens are second only behind Liverpool in terms of crosses sent into the box and as they also trail only the Reds in terms of goals scored, they will enter the weekend game against Leeds looking to add to their tally.

Leeds were hit for a startling seven goals when they faced the Citizens in the reverse fixture and Marsch will be hoping there is a significant improvement this time around.

Marsch concluded after analysing manager Pep Gaurdiola’s side that they are a major threat from the wings especially with the crosses they deliver.

The Leeds boss feels that it is important that the Whites deal with that particular threat of the Citizens in the weekend game.

“We will be pragmatic, but aggressive”, Marsch said in a press conference ahead of the weekend game.

“If you analyse them, they overload wide areas and they are so good at crossing, even without height.

“Everything from wide areas.

“We have to manage that and what that means, the options and movement they create.

“The quality they have and the way the manager teaches them to play the game.”

Marsch’s side begin a tough run at the weekend that continues with games against Chelsea and Arsenal and a good performance against the Citizens would help them build confidence for the next two games.