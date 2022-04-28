Former Premier League star Robbie Savage has expressed his apprehensions about Leeds United’s chances of survival this season, taking into account the strength of the next three opponents they face.

The Whites find themselves in the relegation mix, being just five points clear of the drop zone as the season approaches its climax.

Jesse Marsch’s side have a tough run of fixtures to handle now, starting with league leaders Manchester City on Saturday, followed by two more fixtures, against Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively, early next month.

Expressing his shock at seeing the run of fixtures Leeds have to handle, Savage insisted that there is no reason to believe that Leeds will not go down.

“It is impossible Villa will go down but not impossible Leeds will go down”, Savage said on the BBC.

“Leeds might go down – when I looked at the Premier League table and saw their next three games… Wow, they are right in it.”

The Whites have Burnley just below them with 31 points from 33 games. The Clarets were placed in the drop zone until only last weekend, but climbed up the table following a 1-0 win against Wolves.

While reacting to Burnley’s progress Savage added: “You can see momentum with Burnley with seven points from nine but Leeds – wow.”

Following the three games, Leeds will have two more matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford before they draw the curtain on their season.