Rangers hitman Cedric Itten has revealed that Giovanni van Bronckhorst told him he would never have sent him out on loan if he had been in charge at Ibrox in the summer.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard sent Itten out on loan to Bundesliga outfit Greuther Furth in the summer transfer window as he preferred other options in attack.

Itten though was recalled to Ibrox in January and the striker has revealed that new boss Van Bronckhorst would not have loaned him out in the first place.

“The manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, told me that he would never have loaned me out if he had been in charge at the beginning of the season”, Itten was quoted as saying by the Scottish Sun.

Itten has been sidelined in recent months through a mystery illness which caused him to lose four kilograms in weight and restricted his ability to train.

However, he is back on the comeback trail and is looking to put himself in the mix to feature for Rangers in the coming weeks.

“It’s been a difficult time mainly because the training deficit at this point in the season means it is almost impossible to catch up, but I hope to play now.”

Itten hit the back of the net twice for Greuther Furth in the Bundesliga, striking against Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt.