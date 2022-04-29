Paul Parker is of the view that Harry Wilson was only a Liverpool player technically as the club did not want him and as such opted to send him on a string of loan deals, while he has now found a home with Fulham.

Wilson, who rose through the ranks at Anfield, is currently plying his trade on a season-long loan deal at Fulham, who are the sixth club that have been a temporary home for him so far in his career.

The 25-year-old has made two senior appearances for the Reds, but is now set to join the Cottagers on a permanent deal in the summer, having helped them earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Former Fulham star Parker is of the view that technically Wilson was never a Liverpool player, as they did not want him to stay at Anfield and allowed him to leave on a succession of loan spells.

Parker compared Wilson to a foster child looking for a permanent home, and stressed at Fulham, he has now found the right place for him to stay and push on with his career.

“I just think he had no real choice, Liverpool did not want him, because all he has done is bounce around the Championship”, Parker told Bonus Code Bets.

“I think he’s enjoyed his time in London, he’s kinda made more than a name for himself with Fulham.

“After a while, you’re kind of like a foster child [laughter], just bouncing around.

“He is a foster child and sometimes you just want a home.

“And I think he found a home because Fulham is a nice iconic ground in London.

“It is maybe one of the best places in London.

“So, he looked at all that around him and he just thought, ‘No, I need a home.’

“It is easy to say, ‘I am a Liverpool player’ when actually in theory you are not really because Liverpool doesn’t want you because you’ve been bounced around.

“Where has he been?”

Wilson will now be looking forward to clocking up regular game time in the top flight next season, which will also include clashes against the Merseyside giants.