The ball is in Fenway Sports Group’s court over a new contract at Liverpool for James Milner, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp started Milner in midfield in the Reds’ 1-0 win away at Newcastle United on Saturday lunchtime and he impressed.

Some eyebrows were raised at the 36-year-old being handed a start in the crucial fixture, but Klopp remains a big fan of what Milner offers both on and off the pitch.

Talks have been held between Liverpool and Milner’s representatives over a new contract, with Klopp wanting him to stay.

However, it is claimed that the discussions are being shaped by FSG and the ball is ultimately in the owners’ court over Milner.

The midfielder’s wage demands and the contract length are not thought to be issues, but FSG is considering carefully whether to sanction the deal.

Milner turned 36 years old in January and has made 35 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this term.

Liverpool now represent the club that Milner has accumulated the most appearances for, with 285 outings.