Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has hailed the support given by the club’s fans in the Whites’ 4-0 loss against Manchester City and admits he has never seen such supporters.

Marsch was hoping to see his Leeds side spring a surprise on title challengers Manchester City in their Premier League clash at home, but despite competing well for much of the game saw the visitors’ class tell.

Goals from Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho put Leeds to the sword and saw Manchester City run out comfortable 4-0 winners at Elland Road.

Even when Leeds were 4-0 down the fans were vocal in their backing, creating a cauldron of noise at Elland Road, and Marsch praised them.

“We played with confidence. It didn’t feel like a 4-0 match”, Marsch told the BBC.

“We had momentum and controlled their movements. It’s disappointing to lose so big but even the fans and the way they responded after the game is a reflection of what the performance was.

“I wasn’t being sarcastic when I said it was the best team against the best club.

“I’ve never seen supporters who love their club so deeply. I feel it on the streets, in the stadium.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we can stay in this league. We’re in for a fight but we’re up for it.”

Leeds currently enjoy a five-point lead over third from bottom Everton, but Frank Lampard’s men have two games in hand on the Whites.