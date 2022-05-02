Simon Jordan feels that Leeds United look the most likely club to be relegated from the Premier League this season, despite not wanting the Whites to go down.

Leeds were on the end of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday, while the weekend also saw Burnley and Everton record wins.

Jesse Marsch’s side sit two points above 18th placed Everton, who boast a game in hand on them, and also have a worse goal difference than Burnley and the Toffees.

They also continue to suffer injury issues and saw Stuart Dallas injured against the Citizens, while Liam Cooper pulled out in the warm-up.

Jordan does not want to see Leeds relegated, but believes that increasingly it is looking like the Whites will go down.

“I would have said Burnley were dead and dusted”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“I do think probably at this moment in time, as much as it pains me, the bottle is spinning towards Leeds.

“I don’t want it to be Leeds due to the fact that Leeds are a huge club that I admire”, he added.

Leeds next take a trip to the capital to go up against Arsenal, a game that is then followed by a home meeting with Chelsea.