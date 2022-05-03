Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is not concerned about the Reds playing Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next and feels Spurs are not great at the back.

Jurgen Klopp’s side booked their spot in the Champions League final on Tuesday night by winning 3-2 at Villarreal to go through 5-2 on aggregate in their semi-final tie.

They now quickly switch their attention back to the Premier League where Tottenham are the opponents at Anfield on Saturday night.

Many feel that Tottenham represent a big test for Liverpool, but Lawrenson thinks looking past Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son reveals a team not great defensively.

He is also of the view that Spurs have an inconsistency about them and is backing Liverpool to win if they are at the races.

“As soon as you say Tottenham you think Kane and Son”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV after the win in Spain.

“But if you look at them defensively they are not great.

“They won three or four games and then went and lost at Burnley.

“If we’re at it I think we win, but they are just a threat because they are one of the better teams in the league and have a really good manager.

“But I’d still back us to win.”

Tottenham have won one, drawn one and lost one of their last three Premier League games as they battle to secure a top four finish.