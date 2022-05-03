Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has issued a message following his injury against Manchester City and vowed to focus on his rehabilitation to come back strong.

Dallas was injured on Saturday while in action for Leeds in a 4-0 loss at Manchester City, breaking his leg while involved in a collision with Jack Grealish in first half stoppage time.

He broke his leg and will be out for the rest of the season and into next term, something which is a big blow for Leeds given his versatility.

Huge thank you for all of the messages I’ve received in the past few days. I’ve had amazing support from across the world of football – but particularly from Leeds and Northern Ireland. I’d also like to thank Dr Williams, Dr Sarraf and the medical team at @LUFC

1/2 pic.twitter.com/GMsDmHLx9G — stuart dallas (@dallas_stuart) May 3, 2022

Dallas has now gone under the knife and has taken to social media to issue an update, vowing to focus on his recovery and come back from the injury stronger.

Dallas has been a key man for Leeds in the Premier League, performing well in a variety of positions for the Yorkshire giants.

He will hope when he returns the club are still a Premier League team as they are embroiled in a battle against relegation this season.