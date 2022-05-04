Former Leeds United star Danny Mills has conceded that he fears for the Whites if they get sucked into the bottom three in the coming days.

Everton and Burnley winning at the weekend and Leeds losing to Manchester City have put the focus back on the Whites and the prospect of them being relegated.

The Toffees are just two points behind Leeds with a game in hand and now have a genuine belief in surviving in the Premier League.

The Elland Road outfit have games against Arsenal and Chelsea coming up next and Mills stressed that if Everton can get another positive result this weekend, the pressure will mount on Leeds.

He stressed that Leeds have not been in the bottom three all season and feels if they get sucked into it with only a handful of games left to play, they could find it hard extremely hard to avoid relegation.

The former Leeds star said on Sky Sports: “At the moment if Everton can win that game in hand or even get a point and just get themselves a little bit closer this weekend, I think Leeds will now be looking over their shoulder.

“Leeds have not been in that situation all season.

“And suddenly, if they drop into the bottom three with three or four games to go, it is going to be very difficult to escape.”

Leeds have a crunch trip to Arsenal looming this weekend and will hope to take points in the game against the top four chasers.