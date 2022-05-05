Fixture: Rangers vs RB Leipzig

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have named their team to take on RB Leipzig at Ibrox in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

The Glasgow giants start this evening 1-0 behind in the tie after conceding in Germany, but may fancy their chances of turning the clash around now back on home turf and backed by the Rangers faithful.

Winning the Europa League this season would be history making for Rangers and also book a spot in next season’s Champions League group stage.

Leipzig are fifth in the Bundesliga with two games left to play and may need to win the Europa League themselves to reach next season’s Champions League.

Allan McGregor slots into goal for Rangers tonight, while in defence boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic as a four.

In midfield, Rangers deploy John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara, while Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent and Scott Wright lead the attack.

If Van Bronckhorst needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Aaron Ramsey and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs RB Leipzig

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Kamara, Aribo, Kent, Wright

Substitutes: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Diallo, Davis, Sands, Ramsey, Balogun, Sakala, Arfield, King, Lowry