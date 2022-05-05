Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe believes that Paul Dummett is a “consummate professional”, who leads by example both on the pitch and inside the dressing room.

The Magpies tied the 30-year-old down to a new contract on Thursday, ensuring that the defender stays with them for at least one more season.

The Welshman has missed most of the season with a calf injury, managing just three appearances since coming back in January.

Though he has failed to make it to the pitch since mid-February, Howe has full faith in Dummett’s ability and hailed him as an amazing professional.

The manager feels that Dummett is a positive influence on everyone inside the dressing room and leads by example.

“Paul is a consummate professional who has given so much to this club and I’m delighted he will be staying with us”, Howe told his club’s official site.

“He is a player and a person I like very much.

“He leads by example both in the dressing room and on the pitch and I’m pleased to retain someone with his positive influence and defensive capabilities.”

Dummett is one of Newcastle United’s most experienced players having joined the club in 2010 and has worn the Newcastle shirt more than 200 times.

He can operate both as a full-back as well as a defender and has represented Wales at international level.