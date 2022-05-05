Former Senegal star Amara Traore is of the view that Sadio Mane is currently playing with a lot of freedom after his Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Mane played a major role in helping Senegal clinch the continental trophy and after returning from the tournament has continued to impress for Liverpool.

Since returning from winning the competition, Mane has scored ten goals across three competitions, in addition to providing two assists, and has helped Liverpool’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

Traore feels the pressure of the Africa Cup of Nations sat heavily on the shoulders of Mane but the winger has also gained from his experience playing in it.

After his triumph, the former Senegal star thinks Mane is now playing with more confidence and trying new things out.

Speaking to the Senegalese Press Agency, Traore said: “The CAN was like a burden [on Mane].

“We can expect to see him perform because he has gained experience and confidence.

“Today, he is trying a lot of things, he is sure of his football.”

Mane’s superlative performances for both club and country have seen him receive backing as a potential Ballon d’Or winner and winning the quadruple in addition to winning the Africa Cup of Nations would only help his case.